Hammad To Continue To Act As Chairman Of National Coordination Group Of AML, CFT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:19 PM

Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Azhar will continue to act as the Chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism, (CFT)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Azhar will continue to act as the Chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism, (CFT).

As per the Cabinet Division notification, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, former Federal Minister for Industries and Production and now Energy will continue to act as the Chairman of the National Coordination Group of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism, (CFT).

Under the Chairmanship of Hammad Azhar, Pakistan has been making all out endeavors in achieving full compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plan of Action and the standards and safeguards set by FATF and Asian Pacific Group (APG).

Over the years, Pakistan has demonstrated significant progress, more work is required to mainstream FATF/APG safeguards across various sectors of the economy and national and sub national systems

More Stories From Pakistan

