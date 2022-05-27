Hamza condoles death of climber Sadpara

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed grief over the demise of climber Ali Raza Sadpara and paid homage to his services for the promotion of mountaineering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed grief over the demise of climber Ali Raza Sadpara and paid homage to his services for the promotion of mountaineering.

In his condolence message, the CM said that Ali Raza Sadpara made a name for himself in mountaineering.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.