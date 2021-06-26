Hamza expresses grief over martyrdom of five FC jawans in Sibi attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of five soldiers of Balochistan Frontier Corps ( FC) in a terrorist attack in Sagan area of Sibi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of five soldiers of Balochistan Frontier Corps ( FC) in a terrorist attack in Sagan area of Sibi district.

In a statement, he said that the entire nation salutes to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs saying that the handful terrorists could not weaken the morals of the nation and the security forces through cowardly attacks. The terrorists involved in attacks on security forces do not deserve any concessions, he added.

Hamza Khan Nasir paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said the security forces including Pakistan Army, FC and others personnel of forces had given their sacrifices of precious lives in curbing the terrorism in the country and said that their sacrifices would not go waste.

The terrorists involved in the country in any way cannot be benevolent for people and they are targeting the security forces to please their foreign masters, he said adding the day is not far when the Pakistan Army and other security forces will wipe out these terrorists from the country.

He said we will not allow anyone to sabotage the peace of the country, particularly in Balochistan saying the security forces are thwarting the bad intentions of the enemies by sacrificing their lives.

Hamza Khan said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army and other security agencies in elimination of anti-state elements.

He also expressed his condolences with the bereaved families of the FC jawans who were martyred in the attack.