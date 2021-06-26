UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamza Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Five FC Jawans In Sibi Attack

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:56 PM

Hamza expresses grief over martyrdom of five FC jawans in Sibi attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of five soldiers of Balochistan Frontier Corps ( FC) in a terrorist attack in Sagan area of Sibi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of five soldiers of Balochistan Frontier Corps ( FC) in a terrorist attack in Sagan area of Sibi district.

In a statement, he said that the entire nation salutes to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs saying that the handful terrorists could not weaken the morals of the nation and the security forces through cowardly attacks. The terrorists involved in attacks on security forces do not deserve any concessions, he added.

Hamza Khan Nasir paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said the security forces including Pakistan Army, FC and others personnel of forces had given their sacrifices of precious lives in curbing the terrorism in the country and said that their sacrifices would not go waste.

The terrorists involved in the country in any way cannot be benevolent for people and they are targeting the security forces to please their foreign masters, he said adding the day is not far when the Pakistan Army and other security forces will wipe out these terrorists from the country.

He said we will not allow anyone to sabotage the peace of the country, particularly in Balochistan saying the security forces are thwarting the bad intentions of the enemies by sacrificing their lives.

Hamza Khan said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army and other security agencies in elimination of anti-state elements.

He also expressed his condolences with the bereaved families of the FC jawans who were martyred in the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Martyrs Shaheed Nasir Sibi From

Recent Stories

Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places in KP ..

49 seconds ago

Barty hopes her dress inspires indigenous Australi ..

50 seconds ago

Gas supply to industrial units to be restored by J ..

52 seconds ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

27 minutes ago

FTA urges registrants to take advantage of penalty ..

42 minutes ago

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.