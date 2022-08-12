Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader and fomer Punjab Chief Minister has prayed the court to declare ruling of the former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as constitutional.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Friday approached the Supreme Court with a review petition challenging status of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.



Hamza Shehbaz filed the petition through Advocate Mansoor Awan and made Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, Dost Muhammad Mazari as respondents.

The former Punjab Chief Minister asked the court to review its decision of nullifying his election as Punjab CM.

He also asked the court to declare ruling of the former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as constitutional.



once again, Hamza prayed the top court to formulate a full court to hear the peitions related to Article 63-A of the Constitution.



A SC three member bench had earlier declared the ruling of Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as “illegal” and held that Chaudhary Pervez Elahi would be the new CM of the province.

The top court had ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer oath to Elahi at 11:30pm.

The top court also set aside the then Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz's appointments in different departments.