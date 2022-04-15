UrduPoint.com

Hangu Bye-election: Campaign To End Friday Midnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 03:37 PM

Hangu bye-election: Campaign to end Friday midnight

The election campaign will end on Friday at 12 midnight for NA-33 Hangu bye-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The election campaign will end on Friday at 12 midnight for NA-33 Hangu bye-election.

According to spokesperson of ECP, the polling will be on April 17, 2022.

He added, no election campaign of any kind will be allowed after 12 o'clock at night.

He made it clear that violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The polling will start at 8am on April 17 and will continue till 5pm without any break.

