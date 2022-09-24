Harassment incident reported at Jinnah Sindh Medical Uni Campus 2

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :An incident of harassment was reported at Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Campus 2.

According to the Registrar JSMU here on Saturday, the accused has been suspended and case has been filed in both the Harassment committee and the Disciplinary committee and inquiry has started.

JSMU has defined policies for harassment and the procedure for registering complaints was clearly given on its website alongwith the Names and contacts of focal persons.

Due process would be followed and findings of inquiry would also be made public.