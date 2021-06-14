Hazara motorways, ATH organize day long blood donation camp

On the eve of International Blood Donors Day, Hazara Motorways police and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Monday organized a day-long blood donation camp at E-35 Havelian toll plaza

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :On the eve of International Blood Donors Day, Hazara Motorways police and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Monday organized a day-long blood donation camp at E-35 Havelian toll plaza.

According to the Hazara motorway spokesperson, in the camp employees of Hazara motorway police including jawans and officers donated blood. While appreciating the enthusiasm of the Deputy Inspector General Motorway Zone Ishfaq Ahmed lauded the efforts of employees who donated blood for a noble cause and also announced cash awards.

He said that blood was the most precious gift that anyone could give to another person the gift of life while a decision to donate your blood could save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components particularly red cells, platelets and plasma which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.

Ishfaq Ahmed further said "Safe blood saves lives, blood is needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anemia, often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, accident victims and surgical and cancer patients."Blood donation camp in charge Professor Dr. Romana thanked Hazara Motorway police for their cooperation and said that we would continue cooperation.