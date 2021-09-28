UrduPoint.com

Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum Observed In Northern Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum observed in northern Sindh

Like others part of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze and other parts of northern Sindh including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with religious spirit, devotion and respect on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Like others part of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze and other parts of northern Sindh including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with religious spirit, devotion and respect on Tuesday.

In this connection the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held across the northern Sindh to highlight the sacrifices and services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for islam.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the younger grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the younger son of Hazrat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA).

The mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day and pay rich tributes to the Karbala martyrs.

In Sukkur, the prominent speakers said Azadari was the strongest citadel and most effective spiritual weapon against international colonial powers.

Addressing in Majlis-e-Aza, speakers said Azadari was echoes of Zainab (RA) and Zain-ul Abideen (RA).

They said Azadari-e-Imam Hussain (RA) preaches courage and bravery and the lesson of sacrifice with spirit of sacrifice.

In Khairpur and other districts, speakers said Nawasa-e-Rasool Al-Saqlain Shahzada-e-Konain Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with his near and dear ones in Karbala for protecting Islamic values, supporting human dignity, and defending religion and Shariat.

The great Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) wrote a new chapter in the world history, they said adding Karbala became the source of guidance for all movements for independence world over.

They said Hussaini sacrifices preach us many lessons one of which was how to tackle with oppression, suppression and brutality.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers were deployed at various points to avert any untoward incident.

Rangers and police also carried out patrolling on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh World Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Sukkur Independence Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore Kot Diji Rohri All Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

43 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

43 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

43 minutes ago
 Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery ..

Lady Doctor lost her life in resistance to robbery attempt in Lahore

2 hours ago
 AIMS school and college carry out vaccination driv ..

AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

2 hours ago
 Chehlum observed with religious fervor

Chehlum observed with religious fervor

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.