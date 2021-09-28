(@FahadShabbir)

Like others part of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze and other parts of northern Sindh including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with religious spirit, devotion and respect on Tuesday

In this connection the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held across the northern Sindh to highlight the sacrifices and services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for islam.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the younger grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the younger son of Hazrat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA).

The mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day and pay rich tributes to the Karbala martyrs.

In Sukkur, the prominent speakers said Azadari was the strongest citadel and most effective spiritual weapon against international colonial powers.

Addressing in Majlis-e-Aza, speakers said Azadari was echoes of Zainab (RA) and Zain-ul Abideen (RA).

They said Azadari-e-Imam Hussain (RA) preaches courage and bravery and the lesson of sacrifice with spirit of sacrifice.

In Khairpur and other districts, speakers said Nawasa-e-Rasool Al-Saqlain Shahzada-e-Konain Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with his near and dear ones in Karbala for protecting Islamic values, supporting human dignity, and defending religion and Shariat.

The great Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) wrote a new chapter in the world history, they said adding Karbala became the source of guidance for all movements for independence world over.

They said Hussaini sacrifices preach us many lessons one of which was how to tackle with oppression, suppression and brutality.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers were deployed at various points to avert any untoward incident.

Rangers and police also carried out patrolling on the occasion.