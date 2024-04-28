Open Menu

Hazro Murder Case Solved As Deceased’s Friend Confesses

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Hazro Police on Sunday cracked a blind murder case, unmasking the killer as none other than the victim’s close friend.

The lifeless body of Shabbir Ahmed, with a slit throat, was discovered in wheat fields near village Sydian within the Hazro Police station’s jurisdiction on April 14.

According to police sources, the case took a dramatic turn when investigators followed leads that led straight to Zain Ali, the deceased’s companion. Under intense interrogation, Zain Ali confessed to the gruesome crime, revealing that a heated argument over a trivial matter had escalated into fatal murder. The police swiftly apprehended the accused, recovering the very knife used in the murder.

