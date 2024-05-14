Open Menu

Man's Body Found From Canal

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Kur police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Kur police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak 596-GB and informed the Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over it to area police which started investigation for its identification after dispatching it to mortuary, he added.

