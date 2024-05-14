Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Ties Up With SARSO To Empower Inmates, Offering Market Access For Garments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Central Jail Mirpurkhas on Tuesday has joined hands with the social organization Sarso to empower inmates and equip them with the skills and market access needed to become self-sufficient.

According to the handout issued by the Information Department, This collaborative effort promises a brighter future for incarcerated individuals, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed under the watchful eye of Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli who lauded the initiative as a significant step towards empowering prisoners.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the importance of equipping prisoners with marketable skills, enabling them to secure employment and lead dignified lives upon their release.

Dr. Ghulam Rasool Samejo, Regional Manager of Sarso elaborated on the organization's role in providing sewing machines worth Rs. 1.5 million to the jail. This generous contribution will empower inmates to hone their tailoring skills and produce garments that will find a market in Karachi, said samejo.

The MoU signing marks a significant milestone in the rehabilitation and empowerment of inmates at the Central Jail Mirpurkhas.

Jail Superintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Regional Manager Sarso Dr. Ghulam Rasool Samejo, District Manager Sarso Maqsood Ahmed Kolachi, and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

