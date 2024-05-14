LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Tuesday met with a delegation of the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur.

The delegation was led by the president of the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur, Sardar Abdul Basit Advocate, and it extended an invitation to the chief justice to visit the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur soon.

The lawyers briefed the chief justice about the issues faced by the bar associations in Bahawalpur Division and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. They appreciated the steps taken by the chief justice for the convenience and facilitation of the lawyers and litigants and also presented suggestions for the betterment of the bar associations.

Sardar Abdul Basit Advocate, the president of the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur, told the chief justice that the map of the new judicial complex for the District Bar Association Rahim Yar Khan had been approved and the file had also been received by the Lahore High Court's Building Department. He requested the early release of funds for the construction of the judicial complex.

The delegation informed the chief justice that the number of judges in the LHC Bahawalpur Bench was insufficient, resulting in an increase in the number of pending cases. Therefore, they requested an increase in the number of judges at the Bahawalpur Bench.

Sardar Abdul Basit Advocate also suggested the nomination of lawyers from Bahawalpur Bar for appointment as judges in the Lahore High Court.

Additionally, the delegation demanded appropriate funds for the welfare and betterment of lawyers in Bahawalpur.

The chief justice assured the delegation that the LHC would provide all possible cooperation to resolve the issues faced by the bar associations in Bahawalpur Division. He also appreciated the role of lawyers in the administration of justice and assured that the judiciary would work together with the bar to foil any attempts to weaken the judiciary and the bar.

The chief justice emphasized that the provision of speedy and quality justice was the top priority of the LHC, and lawyers were an integral part of the justice system. He encouraged lawyers to work together with the judiciary to make the justice system more effective.

The chief justice commended the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur and all the bar associations in Bahawalpur Division for their role in foiling the attempts to weaken the judiciary and the bar. He also appreciated their efforts in resolving the issues faced by the litigants and assured that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the issues faced by the bar associations in Bahawalpur Division. The chief justice also emphasized the need to discourage the culture of strikes and encouraged lawyers to work together with the judiciary to provide speedy and quality justice to the litigants.