Hazro to get two special education centers soon

Provincial spokesman and PTI President Attock District Qazi Ahmed Akbar Wednesday said, transforming schools education sector according to global requirements is the priority of PTI government

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial spokesman and PTI President Attock District Qazi Ahmed Akbar Wednesday said, transforming schools education sector according to global requirements is the priority of PTI government.

He was talking to newsmen after the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed class rooms block at Government girls high school in Nartopa in Hazro tehsil of Attock.

The block is constructed with an amount of Rs 2.80 million. He said the Punjab government is working hard to provide best environment to the students in their educational institutions and added that education is the first step towards a new Pakistan.

"We want our students to benefit from international educational models and equip themselves with best education to perform well in their respective spheres of life".

He added. He said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being and a productive asset of society.