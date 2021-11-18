UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Happy On HITMS Bill 2021 Approval

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Thursday expressed happiness on the approval of Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences (HITMS) Bill 2021 in the joint session of Parliament

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Thursday expressed happiness on the approval of Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences (HITMS) Bill 2021 in the joint session of Parliament.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon and Vice President Masroor Iqbal while expressing thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood have highly praised the untiring efforts of MNA Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani and MNA Salahuddin for this great achievement.

With approval of the Bill of the Institute for Technical and Management Sciences, they said the MQM Members of National Assembly have fulfilled the commitment of addressing longstanding demand of the citizens of Hyderabad and now the future generation would get higher education at their nearest and play due role in bringing progress and prosperity after completion of their studies.

