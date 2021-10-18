UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI President Expresses Dismay Over HESCO Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

HCSTSI President expresses dismay over HESCO performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon while expressing dismay over performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company said that Chief Executive Officer has failed to fulfill his commitment of managing load shedding during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In a statement here on Monday, he emphasized the need of finding black sheep in the ranks of HESCO adding that these corrupt officers, officials and employees have been engaged in patronizing power theft. The performance of HESCO cannot be improved until stern action against such black sheep, he added.

He however demanded that HESCO Chief should ensure uninterrupted power supply on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal so that the people could not face any inconvenience while celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Related Topics

Load Shedding Company Hyderabad Chamber Industry

Recent Stories

23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

28 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan chairs meeting to review progress ..

CM Mahmood Khan chairs meeting to review progress on e-governance strategy

4 minutes ago
 12 youth arrested in peshawar

12 youth arrested in peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

4 minutes ago
 Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.