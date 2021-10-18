HCSTSI President expresses dismay over HESCO performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon while expressing dismay over performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company said that Chief Executive Officer has failed to fulfill his commitment of managing load shedding during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In a statement here on Monday, he emphasized the need of finding black sheep in the ranks of HESCO adding that these corrupt officers, officials and employees have been engaged in patronizing power theft. The performance of HESCO cannot be improved until stern action against such black sheep, he added.

He however demanded that HESCO Chief should ensure uninterrupted power supply on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal so that the people could not face any inconvenience while celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).