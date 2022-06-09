HDA declare 8 housing schemes in district as unauthorized

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes in the district as unauthorized, advising the general public to stop making investments in those schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes in the district as unauthorized, advising the general public to stop making investments in those schemes.

The HDA' s spokesman informed here on Thursday that the authority was also planning to take legal action against those schemes.

He said the Planning and Development Control (P&DC) wing of the HDA had not approved those 8 schemes, adding that the projects in question had started booking units without obtaining the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

According to him, the schemes include Gulistan-e-Faiz in Noorani Basti, Silver City on Tando Muhammad Khan road, Al Emaan Town in Latifabad and Samawia Garden, Ali Raza Town, Aria Gold, Marina Creek City and Hamza in Tando Haider.

He said the sponsors and developers of those schemes had opened booking offices in different parts of the city and they were selling the plots.

The spokesman said the people should verify from the concerned offices of HDA about the authenticity of the housing schemes prior to booking plots or housing units.