UrduPoint.com

HDA Declare 8 Housing Schemes In District As Unauthorized

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 09:14 PM

HDA declare 8 housing schemes in district as unauthorized

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes in the district as unauthorized, advising the general public to stop making investments in those schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has declared 8 housing schemes in the district as unauthorized, advising the general public to stop making investments in those schemes.

The HDA' s spokesman informed here on Thursday that the authority was also planning to take legal action against those schemes.

He said the Planning and Development Control (P&DC) wing of the HDA had not approved those 8 schemes, adding that the projects in question had started booking units without obtaining the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

According to him, the schemes include Gulistan-e-Faiz in Noorani Basti, Silver City on Tando Muhammad Khan road, Al Emaan Town in Latifabad and Samawia Garden, Ali Raza Town, Aria Gold, Marina Creek City and Hamza in Tando Haider.

He said the sponsors and developers of those schemes had opened booking offices in different parts of the city and they were selling the plots.

The spokesman said the people should verify from the concerned offices of HDA about the authenticity of the housing schemes prior to booking plots or housing units.

Related Topics

Road Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan Gold Silver From Housing

Recent Stories

Van Aert wins fifth stage to turn Dauphine screw

Van Aert wins fifth stage to turn Dauphine screw

12 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Ireland's significant role in ..

AJK President seeks Ireland's significant role in settlement of Kashmir issue

14 minutes ago
 Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained ..

Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained: SSP Malir

14 minutes ago
 Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Ch ..

Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Chitral XI team in Soccer Cup

14 minutes ago
 Due to cheap prices of the commodities and petrole ..

Due to cheap prices of the commodities and petroleum products during the COVID-1 ..

12 minutes ago
 NHA committed to provide safe, modern, efficient t ..

NHA committed to provide safe, modern, efficient transportation system

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.