UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Headmaster, Patwari Held For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Headmaster, patwari held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujrat claimed on Sunday to have arrested Govt High school Gujrat, Headmaster Chand Kamran for taking bribe of Rs 10,000 from a citizen for the attestation of a form.

In another raid, the ACE team arrested Patwari Muhammad Nazir of Kiranwala constituency Gujrat for taking Rs 20,000 as bribe for the transfer registry and recovered marked notes from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Gujrat Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

1 hour ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

2 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.