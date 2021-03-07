Headmaster, patwari held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujrat claimed on Sunday to have arrested Govt High school Gujrat, Headmaster Chand Kamran for taking bribe of Rs 10,000 from a citizen for the attestation of a form.

In another raid, the ACE team arrested Patwari Muhammad Nazir of Kiranwala constituency Gujrat for taking Rs 20,000 as bribe for the transfer registry and recovered marked notes from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.