Health Department Holds Walk To Mark World Population Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Health department holds walk to mark World Population Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The District Health Office, in collaboration with Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM), held a walk here at the F-9 Park on Wednesday as part of the World Population Day-2022 celebrations.

People from various walks of life including District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia, Additional DHO Dr Rashida, City Manager GSM Islamabad Aliya Fahad, lady health workers, lady health visitors (LHVs) and Sitara Bajis (work force of GSM) participated in the walk.

DHO Dr Zaeem Zia highlighted that population was a great asset but it become liability if its potential was not utilized appropriately.

He termed the increasing population one of the biggest challenges confronted by the country and needed required attentions of the quarters concerned.

He emphasized the need of reducing the growing population rate and investing in youth of the country.

City Manager GSM Aliya Fahad thanked DHO office Islamabad for extending support and highlighting importance of the family planning.

She said, "We need to review the business model to ensure that Pakistani women have access to the family planning commodities."

