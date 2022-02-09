UrduPoint.com

Health Department To Provide Health Facilities On The Occasion Of Cholistan Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Health department to provide health facilities on the occasion of Cholistan Rally

District Health Office and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Channar on Wednesday said that on the occasion of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally, the health department will provide medical facilities to the participants and tourists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :District Health Office and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Channar on Wednesday said that on the occasion of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally, the health department will provide medical facilities to the participants and tourists.

He told that necessary steps have been taken for this purpose. In this regard, doctors, paramedical staff, and other relevant staff have been assigned their responsibilities.

As per the directions of CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, on the occasion of the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally, medical facilities will be provided at Derawar, 105 DNB, Rural Health Center Khatri Bangla, Rural Health Center Head Rajkan, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East and these health facilities will be open 24 hours and all concerned staff will be on duty.

The District Focal Point said that 5 medical camps have also been set up to facilitate corona vaccination on the occasion of the Cholistan Desert Rally.

