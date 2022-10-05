UrduPoint.com

Health Expert Stresses Preventive Measures For Safety From Dengue Fever

Published October 05, 2022

Health expert stresses preventive measures for safety from dengue fever

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A health expert has advised people to adopt all preventive measures for safety from dengue fever, as the present weather conditions are conducive for breeding of dengue mosquitoes, which will continue till mid of next month.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Prof Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman asked people here on Wednesday to drain out water from flower pots, water-coolers, tubs, drums and keep dry all other places which could be helpful in breeding of mosquitoes.

He advised people to adopt preventive measures and keep their doors and windows closed in their homes especially at morning and evening time.

He said that a formal campaign was also going on for creating awareness among common people about dengue mosquito and dengue fever and precautionary measures. He said that high fever, skin rashes, red spots on the body, eyes and headache, and vomiting are the most common symptoms of dengue fever.

He said that fogging and spray at railway stations, buses and van stands, water ponds and all other hot spots was continuing for eradication of dengue larvae.

