Health experts warns to be extra careful to combat monsoons related ailments

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Health experts on Wednesday have warned the general public that they should take extra precautionary measures and care as Covid-19 virus may worsen due to other monsoon rains related ailments that has hit the country.

Talking to a private news channel, they have advised them to be more vigilant about the food items they are in use for eating and adopt early precautionary measures owing to current season.

They said the monsoon brings with it ailments like seasonal influenza whose symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19.

ENT Specialist and General Secretary PMA, Dr Qaiser Sajjad said due to exposure to rain, hypothermia, respiratory tract infections and waterborne ailments may affect people, while sudden drops in temperature is harmful to the health of those who suffers with allergies or asthma.

He also stresses that public need to be aware of the hazards associated with rain-related diseases and warned against self-medication, even in case of seasonal ailments.

People are not fully aware of drugs sold to them and become victim of quack-medical practitioners thus losing both health and wealth, he added.

He said self-medication for physical and physiological diseases pose serious risks to mental health.

Dr advised that pharmacists, doctors and medical practitioner should charge with responsibility for giving health-care and medical advice to patients.

"They must engage the people through awareness campaign education and counseling on the proper use of medication," he said.

"Water-borne diarrhea and jaundice may complicate the coronavirus situation so people should take extra care while going out and eating fast food from restaurants," he said.

He said road side chats and readymade salads might be quite enticing but eating them could lead to food poisoning and diarrhea, adding, these foods mainly contain raw fruits and vegetables which might be unclean.

Another ENT specialist Dr Waqar Saeed said personal cleaniness is also very important during the monsoon season, as during this time infections tend to sky-rocket water-borne infections can lead to gastroenteritis, diarrhea, and even serious diseases like typhoid and cholera during the monsoon months, particularly due to a weakened immune system.

He advised people should wash their hands thoroughly before taking their meals;have bath immediately whenever they get wet during a downpour; wear closed shoes that allow minimum contact of your feet with puddle water, he added.