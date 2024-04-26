Open Menu

Health Minister Praises UK Contribution In Educational, Health Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom (UK) for its invaluable contribution to education and health sectors in Pakistan during a meeting with a delegation of leading British universities at King Edward Medical University, here on Friday

Headed by Sir Steve Smith, the British delegation engaged in discussions with faculty members and students, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation in medical education. Minister Kh Salman emphasized the excellent relations between Pakistan and Britain, citing the high quality of the UK's education system.

Highlighting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to improving the health system, the minister reiterated the importance of promoting medical education.

Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz emphasized the institution's adherence to international educational standards.

Sir Steve Smith praised Pakistan's hospitality and expressed his desire to enhance educational facilities for the Pakistani people. The delegation, which included prominent figures such as Professor Wendy Alexander and Peter Clock, acknowledged the achievements of King Edward Medical University.

The meeting also saw the presence of notable Pakistani academics and representatives from the British High Commission Pakistan and Higher Education Commission, further fostering collaboration between the two nations in education and healthcare.

