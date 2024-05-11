Health Minister Says 70 More ACs Being Installed At Children's Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Saturday said patients should not face any problems at Children's Hospital in Lahore.
Chairing a meeting on the issue of air-conditioning system of the hospital at the University of Child Health Sciences here, he said that 70 more air-conditioners would be installed at the Children's Hospital on Sunday. He said 100 per cent air-conditioning was operational in the in-patient block of the hospital.
Kh Salman said that the ICUs, operation theaters, and wards of the Children's Hospital were equipped with heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. He added that completely new air-conditioning system would be installed at Children's Hospital.
He said the air-conditioners were fully functional on the ground floor of the emergency block, while 16 new air-conditioners had been installed in the cancer ward on the third floor of the diagnostic block. "We are aiming to complete the revamping project as soon as possible," he said.
Earlier, the provincial minister inspected the air-conditioning system in Children's Hospital, and got briefing from the officers concerned.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, Hameeda Wahiduddin, Medical Director Dr. Abuzar, XEN C&W, contractors, and other officers were also present.
