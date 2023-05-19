UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Stresses Action Plan Against Dangerous Diseases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has stressed a well-coordinated action plan to protect citizens from dangerous diseases.

As the chief guest, he was addressing the 2nd Joint External Evaluation Pakistan 2023 seminar, organised jointly by the World Health Organisation, Ministry of National Health and Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department at a local hotel on Friday.

He said the whole world was using modern research and technology to prevent dangerous diseases. He said the disease had no border or red line and prevention was always better than cure. The provincial health minister said that providing better health facilities to people was the first priority of the Punjab government.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, primary angioplasty facilities were being provided to patients in all cardiology hospitals round the clock. He said that plans to provide better healthcare facilities to the people should not be for a short period of time but on regular basis, adding that plans should always be made on a scientific basis.

He said the Children's Hospital Lahore was the largest hospital in the world in terms of treating children. He said implementation was fundamental to improving health systems in the country.

Provincial Caretaker Minister Dr Jamal Nasir congratulated the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of National Health and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare for organising the seminar. Special Secretary Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah participated as the guest of honour.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Nasir, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Jamshed, in charge of World Health Organisation Punjab, Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Dr Salman from Ministry of National Health, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan, Dr Anwar Janjua from Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr Gulzar, Dr Naeem Majeed from Health Department and a large number of officers and medical experts from foreign countries participated.

