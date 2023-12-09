Open Menu

Health Minister Stresses Hard Work, Research For Medical Professionals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Health minister stresses hard work, research for medical professionals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Professor Dr. Javed Akram Saturday highlighted the crucial role of hard work and continuous effort in establishing a reputable name in the medical field.

He urged medical students and young doctors to focus on their education and engage in day-to-day research to become qualified and adept health professionals.

Addressing the annual dinner of Ameer-Uddin Medical College/PGMI, he commended Principal AMC/LGH Professor Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar over his exemplary services, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Professor Ayesha Shaukat was appreciated for her outstanding efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer and was presented with the "Ministerial Award for Excellence in Healthcare". The minister also appreciated Prof. Ayesha over her role in establishing "Breast Clinics" for diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

The event also saw distribution of Lifetime Achievement Awards, Pride of Performance, and medals to medical teachers, who excelled in their respective fields.

Principal PGMI Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar praised the Punjab government's commitment to modernise the health sector, acknowledging Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi's efforts in establishing and upgrading teaching hospitals across the province. Professors and medical personalities present at the ceremony expressed confidence in the hardworking and capable young generation of Pakistan, especially the graduates of Ameer-Uddin Medical College, who are contributing significantly to medical education and healthcare.

The ceremony was also attended by Provincial Minister for Primary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges, President PMA Prof. Ashraf Nizami, Dr. Mian Tariq, students, and young doctors. The collective dedication to advancing medical education and providing quality healthcare was a central theme throughout the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Nasir Breast Cancer Event

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

44 minutes ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

5 hours ago
Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

15 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

15 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

15 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

15 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

15 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan