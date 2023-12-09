Health minister stresses hard work, research for medical professionals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Professor Dr. Javed Akram Saturday highlighted the crucial role of hard work and continuous effort in establishing a reputable name in the medical field.

He urged medical students and young doctors to focus on their education and engage in day-to-day research to become qualified and adept health professionals.

Addressing the annual dinner of Ameer-Uddin Medical College/PGMI, he commended Principal AMC/LGH Professor Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar over his exemplary services, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Professor Ayesha Shaukat was appreciated for her outstanding efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer and was presented with the "Ministerial Award for Excellence in Healthcare". The minister also appreciated Prof. Ayesha over her role in establishing "Breast Clinics" for diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

The event also saw distribution of Lifetime Achievement Awards, Pride of Performance, and medals to medical teachers, who excelled in their respective fields.

Principal PGMI Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar praised the Punjab government's commitment to modernise the health sector, acknowledging Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi's efforts in establishing and upgrading teaching hospitals across the province. Professors and medical personalities present at the ceremony expressed confidence in the hardworking and capable young generation of Pakistan, especially the graduates of Ameer-Uddin Medical College, who are contributing significantly to medical education and healthcare.

The ceremony was also attended by Provincial Minister for Primary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges, President PMA Prof. Ashraf Nizami, Dr. Mian Tariq, students, and young doctors. The collective dedication to advancing medical education and providing quality healthcare was a central theme throughout the event.