Health ministers condemn atrocities in IIOJK, Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab health ministers, Professor Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir, voiced their strong condemnation of the ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine at a programme, held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims.

The event was organised in connection with the 'Kashmir Black Day' observance. As the chief guests at the programme, Prof Dr. Javed Akram extended his best wishes to the FJMU for organising the 'Chand Tara' event, which aimed to show unity with the people of occupied Kashmir. He pointed out that 16 girls from IIOJK were currently pursuing medical education at the FJMU. Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the importance of standing united with the people of IIOJK in their struggle for freedom and expressed hope that one day, Jammu and Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

He also mentioned their desire to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine and noted that service to humanity knows no borders. Dr. Akram emphasised the power of unity among Muslims, stating that millions of Muslims' prayers are with the people of IIOJK and Palestine.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the need for practical and physical solidarity with Kashmiris and Palestinians, emphasising the importance of actions in shaping lives and contributing to the country's progress.

Vice-Chancellor of FJMU, Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal spoke about the continued suppression of freedom in IIOJK and highlighted the commitment shown by the presence of both health ministers.

He demanded implementation of the United Nations' 1948 resolutions on Kashmir and paid tribute to Pakistani soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country's security. He expressed optimism that freedom would soon come to Kashmir.

Health Ministers Prof Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir also distributed commendation certificates among students who excelled in quiz competitions related to Kashmir Black Day. The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and prominent figures from FJMU.