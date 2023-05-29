Health of 20 children deteriorate at Karak school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The health condition of at least 20 school students deteriorated after drinking water at school in Sabir Abad area of Karak district on Monday.

Rescue workers said the students started vomiting soon after drinking water from the school water tank. The rescuers, when checked the water tank, found a dead lizard in the water.

They said the dead lizard contaminated the water causing health deterioration among students.

The rescue workers cleaned up the water tank and shifted the children to Karak Hospital. The hospital sources said the children were being treated, adding that all the children were out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner Karak, Ahmad Zeb also reached the hospital to monitor the situation. He directed for providing the best possible treatment cover to the children.