Health Professionals Emphasize Upon Vaccination, Following SOPs To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 08:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Health professionals emphasize upon people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow SOPs to stay safe from coronavirus.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, former president of Pakistan Medical Association Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar said Omicron remains effective for 5 days, this variant of coronavirus does not reach the lungs and has less adverse effects on health.

He said the symptoms of Omicron virus are similar to those of the common flu in winter, but the difference is that Omicron affects the patient's ability to smell and taste.

"People should get vaccinated to stay safe from this pandemic," said Dr.

Mirza Ali Azhar.

Dr. S. M Qaiser Sajjad while talking to APP said at present both the variants of coronavirus virus "Omicron" and "Delta" are spreading.

He said the government should strictly implement SOPs.

He added that it is possible that these two strains of coronavirus may simultaneously give rise to a new virus.

Expressing concerns, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad said people consider cough and cold as common winter flu which is a harmful phenomenon, In case of flu, one should consult a doctor and get tested for COVID-19.

He said due to non-implementation of SOPs, Omicron was spreading rapidly.

