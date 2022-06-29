Health workers lauded for efficiently conducting anti-polio drive amid scorching heat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday lauded the health workers for carrying out door-to-door anti-polio campaign in the Federal Capital amid the scorching heat.

"Area directors and polio teams heads are personally monitoring the polio campaign which is in full swing," the DC said while talking to APP.

The drive was kicked off in the last week under which over 400,000 children below age five administered the polio vaccine.

The DC said the ICT administration was ensuring foolproof security for the polio teams and extending full cooperation to make the drive a success.

He said the administration was committed to polio eradication in the federal capital.

All the assistant commissioners were directed to cover refusal and non-attended children during the drive.

The DC appealed to the masses to cooperate with health teams to get their children up to the age of 5 years, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign.

He said the basic objective of the campaign was to ensure that polio was completely eradicated -not just from the Capital city but the entire country, he observed.