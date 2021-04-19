UrduPoint.com
Heaps Of Garbage Irk Residents In Dheri Hassanabdal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

Heaps of garbage irk residents in Dheri Hassanabdal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The residents of Dheri Hassanabad have expressed deep concern over poor cleanliness system and heaps of garbage in the area urging the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for protecting lives of people from hazardous diseases .

They complained poor cleanliness due to which cause rapid breeding of mosquitoes and flies making lives of people prone to dengue, malaria and other infectious diseases.

Arshad Mehmood, a resident said garbage of heaps was seen every where due to buffaloes in the nearby areas.

Another complainant Hammad said that clogged and broken sewerage lines were also a main cause of filthy atmosphere. He said there was no proper system of lifting and disposing off garbage which multiplies their worries.

"No one lifts garbage for weeks due to which people especially senior citizens and children fall sich", he shared.

Sajid Bangial another person said despite repeated complaints the concerned authorities have not moved the garbage an inch.

He urged the government to take immediate to protect health of area residents.

The residents wailed that in 21st century they were deprived of basic facilities of life while have demanded of high authorities to ensure cleanliness besides ensuring basic facilities in the area.

including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained thatHe pointed out that heaps of garbage were breeding mosquitoes. The increasing mosquitoes are causing dengue fever.

