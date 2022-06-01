Heat stroke prevent campus set up on daily basis: DC Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Saifullah Abro on Wednesday said that the several camps were set up in the Khairpur district for prevention against heat stroke.

The DC said that at these camps, cold drinking water, medicines are available besides the deployment of paramedics for the provision of relief to the people.

DC Abro visited the heat stroke prevention camp. He was accompanied by ADC-I Khairpur and other concerned officers.

He appealed to the people to adopt preventive measures to keep themselves immunized from the effect of heat wave and in case of any symptoms immediately consult the doctors.

DC said that the heat stroke prevent campus are being set up on daily basis to help provide immediate relief in case of any emergency.