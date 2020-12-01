Heath emergency extends in KP: Taimour Khan Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that heath department has extended the health emergency in the province till the end of March 2021 due to second wave of Corona virus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that heath department has extended the health emergency in the province till the end of March 2021 due to second wave of Corona virus pandemic.

The notification issued said that Health Department in exercise of powers conferred under section 3 of KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 on the advice of the Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkwa and two eminent epidemiologists and with the approval of the cheif minister, orders the extention of Heath Emergency in the whole province with effect from 1-12-2020 till 31-03-2021 in the best public interest.