UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heath Emergency Extends In KP: Taimour Khan Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:25 PM

Heath emergency extends in KP: Taimour Khan Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that heath department has extended the health emergency in the province till the end of March 2021 due to second wave of Corona virus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra on Tuesday said that heath department has extended the health emergency in the province till the end of March 2021 due to second wave of Corona virus pandemic.

The notification issued said that Health Department in exercise of powers conferred under section 3 of KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 on the advice of the Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkwa and two eminent epidemiologists and with the approval of the cheif minister, orders the extention of Heath Emergency in the whole province with effect from 1-12-2020 till 31-03-2021 in the best public interest.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates 49th National Day with re ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia officially allows Israel to use airsp ..

8 minutes ago

RPO holds video link meeting with all DPOs

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific marks the 49thNational Day withDubai- ..

18 minutes ago

IRSA releases 102,500 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

2,458 new Coronavirus cases reported; 67 deaths in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.