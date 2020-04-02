UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Damaged Standing Crop In Manshera District

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

Heavy rain damaged standing crop in Manshera district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Heavy downpour and hail storm Thursday have a blow on the farmers, standing wheat, tobacco crop, vegetable, and some fruit forms have also been damaged in Baffa Union Councils.

According to the details, the farmers frightened by the coronavirus outbreak which restricted them to look after their produces and now owing to the storm standing crops of wheat, tobacco and fruits were partially destroyed in many parts of the Manshera district.

Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Mansehra districts where the fruit orchids of apricot, plum, walnut, Apple, peach, grapes and vegetables were in the early stage, the trees filled with flowers rendered huge losses to farmers.

Earlier, owing to the heavy rainfall during the last two weeks all over the Hazara division also damaged the fruits and vegetables farms and delayed their production.

Heavy downpour coupled with hailstorm frightened the people and triggered the flash flood, fortunately, no causality has been reported but the standing crops were damaged.

