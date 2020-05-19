UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Plays Havoc With Standing Crops In Shangla

Tue 19th May 2020

Heavy rains continued in Shangla, causing severe damage to standing crops in recent days

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Heavy rains continued in Shangla, causing severe damage to standing crops in recent days.

Landsliding was also reported at various places. There were large stones lying on the road side due to landslide. The flow of water in drains and ditches has also increased.

Heavy rains followed by light snowfall in the mountains and hailstorms increased the severity of cold in Shangla.

Landslides caused hardship to the people on roads. Links to other upper areas are closed after sliding roads.

The torrential rains that started in Shangla continued on Monday, with light snowfall in the upper areas and mountain ranges and hailstorms in most of the upper areas.

