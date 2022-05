HEC Deputy Secy visits examination centers

Higher Education Commission Deputy Secretary Ali Raza Rizvi on Tuesday visited different examination centers set up for matric (10th) class annual examinations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission Deputy Secretary Ali Raza Rizvi on Tuesday visited different examination centers set up for Matric (10th) class annual examinations.

He went to examination centers at Govt Technical High school Peoples Colony and Govt College for Women Peoples Colony and checked the arrangements including light in examination rooms, drinking water and security measures.

He also talked with students and checked the duties of examination staff.

Deputy Director Colleges Ch Imdadullah, Assistant Director Rana Muhammad Rashid,and Principal Madam Robina accompanied him.