HED KP inducts 16 junior clerks under employee son quota

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recruited 16 junior clerks in BPS-11 under the employee son quota and posted them against their assignments in different colleges of the province.

A notification issued here on Saturday said that the appointment has been made under the son quota of employees who died in the line of duty or retired on medical grounds.

Names of newly-appointed junior clerks are; Mohammad Osama, Sangar Shah, Mohibullah, Saqib, Niaz Khan, Chanzeb, Syed Zohaib Jillani, Muqadar Shah, Mansoor Khan, Asghar, Khizar Hayat Bacha, Mohammad Ilyas, Abdul Ghaffar, Haris Ahmed, Mohammad Waseem, and Ahmed Murtaza.

All the educational documents of the newly-appointed candidates would be attested by the respective boards and universities. Candidates were directed to submit their medical certificates to complete the necessary departmental action.