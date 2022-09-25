UrduPoint.com

HED-KP Shifts Blames On HEC For Protest Of Varsities' Employees From KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

HED-KP shifts blames on HEC for protest of varsities' employees from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (HED-KP) has shifted blame on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the ongoing protest of contractual employees of various public sector universities in Islamabad by claiming that the commission did not release funds to the universities on time, forcing them to lay off staff.

This accusation was hurled in a statement issued by Spokesperson HED-KP and Assistant Director Information Riaz Ghafoor on Sunday regarding the protest.

"Problems have also arisen due to HEC's cut in funds of universities and delay in payments. HEC has been repeatedly contacted for timely payment of the entire funds to the universities of the province," he said in the statement, adding that all universities were fully independent and empowered under the constitution and law.

He further said: "Universities pay salaries and other expenses from their own resources.

Recruitment and retention of employees is constitutionally and legally the mandate of universities. They appoint contract employees according to their need and resources, and the KP universities are constitutionally independent in their decisions." Referring to the steps taken by the provincial government to solve the challenges faced by the contract employees, Ghafoor said the KP government was ready to mediate and facilitate the universities regarding the issues of contract employees, and it had already discussed the matter with administration of the respective universities.

A special committee was also set up in July in consultation with the University Teachers' Association to resolve the issues. He said, adding that the problems were meant to be solved on the negotiation table not throught staging protest demonstrations.

