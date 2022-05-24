UrduPoint.com

Hepatitis Cases Rising Among Children Globally But Cause Remains A Mystery

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Hepatitis cases rising among children globally but cause remains a mystery

A dangerous and mysterious illness continues to spread among children, and so do questions over what's causing it, including possible links to Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A dangerous and mysterious illness continues to spread among children, and so do questions over what's causing it, including possible links to Covid-19.

More than 600 cases of hepatitis with no known cause have been identified around the globe since October 2021, and many of the cases are in previously healthy children now stricken with severe illness, The Guardian reported.

The UK has the highest number of identified cases at 197, while the US has 180, most of which have been severe enough to require hospitalisation.

Although more cases are being recognised, the cause is still a medical mystery.

"The playing field is changing on an hour-to-hour basis," said Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor in medical microbiology and infectious diseases at the University of Manitoba Canada and co-author of a new commentary on the status of these cases.

"Inch by inch, we're starting to figure out what this problem is," Kindrachuk said. "But I don't think we have all those pieces of the puzzle yet to say, 'OK, this is what we think is going on.'" While mild liver inflammation isn't uncommon among children, severe inflammation like this is.

Normally the UK has eight to 10 liver transplants each year, but is has already passed those numbers, with 11 in only three months.

Globally, 26 patients - 15 in the US - have required liver transplants. Nearly half of the deaths - five out of 11 so far - have occurred in the US, although the nation accounts for only one-third of identified cases.

The first cases in the US were reported in Alabama, but after the CDC issued a nationwide alert, cases were found in 36 states and territories.

Several possible causes are being investigated. This could be a new virus that hasn't yet been unidentified. Or it could be an existing virus, or existing viruses grouped together, causing new symptoms.

Another cause could be long-term effects from Sars-CoV-2. In some cases, the children with hepatitis tested positive for Covid, but in others, there was no documented history of a Covid infection.

Covid infections have been widespread in children, and many of the patients are too young to be vaccinated against Covid. The CDC estimates that 75 per cent of American children have had the virus.

Related Topics

Canada Young Alert United Kingdom October All From

Recent Stories

90 students held for using unfair means in SSC ann ..

90 students held for using unfair means in SSC annual examinations

2 minutes ago
 WHO says monkeypox virus outbreaks containable

WHO says monkeypox virus outbreaks containable

2 minutes ago
 Solution of all religious, political issues lies i ..

Solution of all religious, political issues lies in dialogue, consultation: Ashr ..

2 minutes ago
 Swedish, Finnish mission to woo Turkey over NATO b ..

Swedish, Finnish mission to woo Turkey over NATO bids

2 minutes ago
 US-Led Collective West Engaged in Proxy War Agains ..

US-Led Collective West Engaged in Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine - US Congr ..

2 minutes ago
 98% forest fire extinguished in Sherani: Wasey

98% forest fire extinguished in Sherani: Wasey

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.