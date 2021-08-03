Herat Residents Show Support for Afghan Forces as Clashes With Taliban Continue - Saleh

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Herat residents have taken to the streets of the conflict-torn Afghan city to express support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), as deadly clashes with the Taliban militants (banned in Russia as terrorist) entered the sixth consecutive day, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan media reported that three civilians had been killed and another ten were injured in an explosion that targeted a passenger bus. Women are reported to be among victims.

"Herat is calling. Tonight Herat is chanting loud & clear "All Akbar". God is great.

God isn't a toy in the hands of the Talib terrorists. Herat is roaring. God isn't a Pakistani product. Tonight Heratis are either in the street or out on the rooftops showing support to ANDSF," Saleh tweeted.

The idea that neighboring Pakistan allegedly supports the Taliban has also been voiced by Afghan senior presidential adviser Qalamuddin Shinwari.

Shinwari has told Sputnik that Islamabad's role in the intra-Afghan conflict was "undeniable."

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been on the rise as the militants make significant territorial gains against the backdrop of foreign troop withdrawal.