UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heritage Division In Collaboration With US Embassy Completes 22 Cultural Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:32 PM

Heritage Division in collaboration with US embassy completes 22 cultural projects

National History and Literary Heritage Division with the support of Unites States embassy has successfully completed 22 projects for conservation of country's rich heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):National History and Literary Heritage Division with the support of Unites States embassy has successfully completed 22 projects for conservation of country's rich heritage.

"Three projects are in progress while new projects will also be started soon in the country," an official of National History and Literary Heritage said on Sunday.

He said an MoU signing ceremony would be held soon between Pakistan and the United States for the exchange of cultural heritage and promotion of traditional foods .

He said that the US Embassy has assured to make every effort to preserve Pakistan's culture.

"National History and Literary Heritage will continue its efforts for protection and promotion of cultural heritage in Pakistan,"he said.

He said that steps would be taken to expedite the implementation of the projects under the contract.

He said that National History and Literary Heritage Division was working to preserve the national heritage and steps were being taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Progress United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

1 minute ago

Oman cricketer gets seven-year ban for match-fixin ..

4 minutes ago

Korean economy tipped to grow below 2 pct on virus ..

4 minutes ago

Could artery fat actually improve blood vessel fun ..

11 minutes ago

Having an optimistic partner may stave off cogniti ..

11 minutes ago

Lyme disease treatment: 2 herbal compounds may bea ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.