UrduPoint.com

Hidayatullah Afridi Appointed Special Assistant To Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Hidayatullah Afridi appointed Special Assistant to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday appointed Hidayatullah Afridi as Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minster

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday appointed Hidayatullah Afridi as Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minster.

A notification to this effect said, in exercise of the power conferred by the Section 3 (1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appointment of Advisors and Special Assistants appointment to the Chief Minister Act 1989, the Governor is pleased to appoint Hidayatullah Ullah Afridi as Special Assistant to the caretakers Chief Minster khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Afridi

Recent Stories

Experts stress access to clean energy for gender e ..

Experts stress access to clean energy for gender equality

1 minute ago
 Russians spend their day at work, and what Russian ..

Russians spend their day at work, and what Russians consider to be the most infl ..

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over death of Umra ..

2 minutes ago
 Mills owner assure of providing sugar in Bachat Ba ..

Mills owner assure of providing sugar in Bachat Bazaars at Rs95 per kg

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US Will Continue to Fly Intelligence D ..

Austin Says US Will Continue to Fly Intelligence Drones in Black Sea Despite Rec ..

2 minutes ago
 Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader

Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.