High Alert Issued In WASA After Rain In City

Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :High alert issued in WASA after rain in the city here on Thursday afternoon.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Naseem Chandio directed all sewerage divisions officials to go into the field with teams along with machinery and ensure drainage of rainwater from city roads and metro routes on war-footing.

Chandio also ordered to run all disposal stations on full capacity and use generators in case of electricity load shedding.

He asked officials to ensure their presence into field till complete drainage of water from city.

He directed to start drainage operation as early as possible so that citizens would not have to face any problems during transportation.

He directed to adopt all preventive measures during drainage operation to avert from corona virus.

