Higher Education Commission (HEC) offers Australian Awards Scholarships for working professionals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced Australian Awards Scholarships 2021 for Pakistani working professionals.

According to the official sources from HEC, the scholarships have been offered for working professionals in sectors that support Pakistan to achieve sustainable development with particularly focus on the empowerment of women and girls, agriculture, infrastructure, water security and inclusive economic development.

HEC urged the deserving professionals to apply for the opportunity till 30th of April, 2020, they added.

These scholarships are prestigious international awards offered by Australian Government to the next generation of global leaders for development, the sources added.

Through the study and research, the students would be able to develop the skills and knowledge to drive change and help build enduring people to people link with Australia, they remarked.

Australia awards align with the focus of its development assistance to Pakistan, targeting human resource gaps in identified priority sectors and enhance awardees' skills and knowledge to contribute to inclusive sustainable economic and social development.