Higher education top priority of government; says governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the promotion of higher education in the country is the top priority of the government.

Talking to the Pro-Vice Chancellor Cambridge University Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said all possible efforts are being made to bring it on a par with international standards.

Ways for improvement of higher education in the province came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is a matter of great honor for the country that Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir of Pakistani origin is the pro-vice chancellor of an ancient and prestigious institution like Cambridge University.

He said that Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir has guided many Pakistani PhD scholars as research supervisor, who are serving in the world's major and renowned universities. The Governor Punjab congratulated Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir on receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on March 23 in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of education.

The Governor Punjab invited Professor Dr.

Kamal Ahmed Munir as the Chancellor to share the experience of Cambridge University with the Vice-Chancellors of Punjab for the improvement of the education sector. He underscored the need to start an exchange program between Cambridge University and Punjab universities.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman told Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmad Munir that Pakistani universities are performing well in international rankings. He also informed Prof Dr Kamal Munir that he has formed 07 consortia in important areas including IT education, Environment, Women Empowerment and character building in the universities with the aim of sending recommendations to the government for improvement in these sectors and strengthening linkages between academia and industry.

Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir said that the cooperation between Cambridge University and Punjab universities will be enhanced through the exchange program. He said that it is very important to acquaint Pakistani students with modern and international standard education and the exchange program will prove to be an important step towards this.