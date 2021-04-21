UrduPoint.com
Higher Secondary School Closed For 3 Days Due To Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Higher Secondary School closed for 3 days due to Covid-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The District Education Officer (DHO) has closed Government Boys Higher Secondary School Mirza Qaleech Baig campus for three days after some of the employees including teachers have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a letter addressed to the Principal of the school,DHO also directed to take all necessary measures as per health guidelines for education institution reopening during Covid-19 pandemic issued by Ministry of National Health Services.

The school principal was asked to close all class rooms,staff room and other facilities used by the infected persons for period of three days with effect from April 20 to April 23 with suggested procedure of disinfection to be done on the premises.

All fellow staff members who were part of the same class came in contact with the infected case have to follow home isolation alongwith their families until the isolation was suggested to be lifted as per guidelines, DHO advised.

The school would be reopened after compliance of all required standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding safe reopening of schools with effect from 23-04-2021.

