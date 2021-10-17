Highest unemployment rate of 21.6% recorded in IIOJ&K: JKPCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has said that the highest unemployment rate of 21.6 percent recorded in the territory, while India's latest hunger index has shown the failure of the Modi government's economic policies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKPCC spokesman, Ravinder Sharma in a statement said, referring to two documented reports, published recently, reflecting highest unemployment rate in IIOJK as well as India falling in the international hunger index, as very alarming and a total failure of Modi government's policies.

He said, this shows the plight of the common man due to wrong economic policies and unprecedented price hike in.

The people are dying of hunger and can't have full stomach meals under Modi Government, which is evident from the survey now.

Expressing grave concern over the highest unemployment in IIOJK, he said that it was the gift of the BJP to educated youth of Kashmir for seven years. The unemployed youth of IIOJK are a neglected and frustrated lot due to wrong policies of the BJP government.

Sharma regretted that the BJP and government make false claims and boost of great achievement in various fronts but their own official surveys prove them wrong and false.