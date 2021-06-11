UrduPoint.com
Highlights Of PSDP 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

Highlights of PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2021-22 announced by the Federal Government here Friday: -- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs 2.1 trillion -- The share of federal PSDP is Rs 900 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 1.235 trillion.

-- Rs 3,558.2 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

-- board of Investment will get Rs 80 million.

-- Rs 46,155 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

--The Climate Change Division will get Rs 14,327 million.

-- Rs 1,613 million has been set aside for Commerce Division.

-- Rs 451.32 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

-- Rs 1,977.63 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.

-- Rs 1,745 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.

-- Rs 800 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

-- The Federal education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 9,700 million.

-- Rs 123,131 million has been allocated for Finance Division.

-- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 42,450 million.

-- Rs 24,211.5 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

-- Rs 279 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

-- Rs 2,916 million has been set aside for Industries and Production Division.

-- Rs 1,899 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

-- Rs 9,361.05 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

-- Rs 3,734.73 million has been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

-- Rs 2,1048.71 million has been granted for Interior Division.

-- Rs 69,959.

9 million has been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Division.

-- Rs 6,027.35 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.

-- Rs 4,461 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

-- Rs 489.39 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

-- Rs 12,017 million has been earmarked for National food Security and Research Division.

-- Rs 21,722 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.

-- Rs 125.9 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.

-- Rs 27,000 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

-- Rs 200 million has been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

-- Rs 2,349.5 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

-- Rs 19,245.5 million has been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

-- Rs 589.9 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

-- Rs 30,025.6 million has been set aside for Railway Division.

-- Rs 493 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

-- Rs 4,025.06 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.

-- Rs 8,341 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

-- Rs 7,368.86 million has been earmarked fr SUPARCO.

-- Rs 103,472.69 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.

-- Rs 113,750 million has been set aside for National Highway Authority.

-- Rs 69,485 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

-- Rs 5000 million has been set aside for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme.

-- Rs 61,500 million for Viability Gap Fund (VGF)-- Rs 22,000 million set aside for SDGs supplementary fund

