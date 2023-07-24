Open Menu

Hina Khar Calls For Realizing Blue Economy Potential

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday stressed the importance of holistic policy framework and enabling the domestic ecosystem for realizing Pakistan's maritime and blue economy potential.

Hina Rabbani was speaking at annual talks between Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Naval Headquarters.

She urged proactive approach for seeking effective international partnerships in the maritime domain.

