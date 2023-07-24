Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday stressed the importance of holistic policy framework and enabling the domestic ecosystem for realizing Pakistan's maritime and blue economy potential.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday stressed the importance of holistic policy framework and enabling the domestic ecosystem for realizing Pakistan's maritime and blue economy potential.

Hina Rabbani was speaking at annual talks between Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Naval Headquarters.

She urged proactive approach for seeking effective international partnerships in the maritime domain.