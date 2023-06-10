UrduPoint.com

Hina Khar Concludes Two-day Visit To Denmark, Finland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2023 | 04:39 PM

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy and a Member of the Danish Parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar concluded a two-day visit to Denmark and Finland on Saturday.

During the visit to Denmark, she met the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy and a Member of the Danish Parliament.

In Finland, she met her counterpart, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

In her meeting with the Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, the two Ministers agreed on mutual benefits of cooperation in renewable energy sector, under the Green Framework Engagement Agreement. In this regard, the Minister of State looked forward to the upcoming visit of Minister Jørgensen to Pakistan next week and assured him of full cooperation.

Hina Rabbani Khar also held a meeting with Member of the Danish Parliament Prehn Rasmus. She underscored the importance of parliamentary engagement in further cementing ties between Pakistan and Denmark. Focused discussions were held on several aspects of bilateral relationship, where progress could be made quickly.

The Minister of State also addressed an event organized by the Danish chapter of the Schiller Institute where she shared her thoughts on contemporary global issues.

Besides, the Minister of State held a meeting with State Secretary to Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Johanna Sumuvuori in Helsinki yesterday. Appreciating the positive strides in Pakistan-Finland cooperation, in particular, in university education and vocational training, the two sides identified Green Energy as a key sector, with great potential for significant bilateral collaboration. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The visit of the Minister of State provided an important opportunity for high-level political engagement and dialogue with Denmark and Finland. These engagements are expected to build on mutual confidence and trust, and diversified and mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors.

