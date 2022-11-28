UrduPoint.com

Hina Khar To Lead Delegation For Political Dialogue With Afghan Interim Govt

Published November 28, 2022

Hina Khar to lead delegation for political dialogue with Afghan interim govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affair Hina Rabbani Khar will lead a delegation to Kabul for a one-day visit on November 29.

In Kabul, the minister of state will hold political dialogue with Afghan interim government.

"Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Monday.

Hina Rabbani Khar will also reaffirm Pakistan's continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.

"As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for economic prosperity of Afghan men, women and children," it was further added.

